The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will release the admit card today of the exam for the post of Accountant in the state Housing & Urban Development. Candidates eill be able to download their admit cards from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC Accountant recruitment exam will be held on April 17 (Sunday) at Patiala from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The admit card will be released on April 12 and can be downloaded using the candidate registration number and password. Information regarding Examination Centres shall be intimated to the candidates on the admit cards.

“This is for information of the candidates who had applied for the ibid posts that the Competitive Examination for these posts shall now be held on 17/04/2022 (Sunday) at Patiala from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM,” the notice said.

Steps to download PPSC Accountant admit card 2022:

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Go to ‘Download Admit Card’ section Enter Registration Number, Password and code and submit The PPSC Accountant admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The Accountant exam was earlier scheduled to be held in May but has now been preponed.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8 vacancies of Accountant in the state Housing & Urban Development.