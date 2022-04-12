National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Clinical Psychologists for Mental Health Programme on contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply on the official website sams.co.in till May 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 47 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: (MA, MSC, M Phil, PhD) Clinical Psychologist from a recognised university.

