Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of Village Development Officer (VDO) Preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can download their result from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Eligible candidates will now have to appear for the Main examination. The RSMSSB VDO Preliminary exam was conducted on December 27 and 28.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 3896 VDO posts. The Board will select candidates on the basis of a preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam. Candidates who clear the VDO Prelim exam will then appear for the Main exam in February 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on VDO result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.