Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Examination date today, April 12. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 25 and 26 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

“If any candidate fails to appear in any one or more of above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 192 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited online applications for recruitment to fill up 5 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer, 2 Junior Technical Officer, 1 Lecturer (Chinese) and 3 Assistant Director.

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2022 Advt 7/2022 notification.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:



Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

Read the instructions carefully and register yourself Once registered, proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.