Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Director, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsconline.nic.in till April 14, 2022.

The UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 8 vacancies of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical), 15 Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation), 2 Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) and 3 Assistant Engineer (Civil)/ Assistant Surveyor of Works (Civil).

Read the official notification for details on eligibility criteria, reservation, selection process, etc.

Here’s UPSC recruitment 2022 notification Advt No 6/2022.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022: