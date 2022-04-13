The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key of the Staff Nurse (Male) exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Staff Nurse exam 2022 was held on April 10 (Sunday) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at centres in Parayagraj and Lucknow. The answer keys have been released for all four series (A, B, C, D) and will be available on the website till April 18.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by submitting documentary proof by April 19. The details are given in the answer key notice on the website.

Steps to download UPPSC Staff Nurse answer key 2022:



Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to ‘Click here to view Key Answer Sheet’ under Download Segment

SElect the answer key series The UPPSC Staff Nurse answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 558 Staff Nurse (Male) posts in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP and Medical and Health services Deptt, UP which may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements.