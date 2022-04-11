Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has again postponed the date for the State Engineering Services Exam 2021. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 17 which has been deferred due to other ongoing exams.

The UPPSC Engineering Service exam will now be conducted on May 29. Eligible candidates can check the notification available on Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021 will be conducted for recruitment to 281 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others. The online applications were invited last year.