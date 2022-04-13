Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of 66th Combined Competitive Mains Examination (CCE) Mains today, April 13. Candidates will be able to download their result from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 1828 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round. The interview is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the second or third week of May. Detailed programme will be released soon.

The 66th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination was conducted from July 29 to 31, 2021.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results: 66th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being done to fill a total of 733 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar state government. The BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim examination was held on December 27, 2020, and a re-exam was conducted on February 14.

