Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for 66th Combined Competitive Mains Examination (CCE) on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The CCE Mains is scheduled to be conducted from July 29 to 31, 2021.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 4, 5 and 6 which was deferred in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

The admit card for the same will be released a week before the scheduled examination.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

As per the notice, Paper 1 — General Hindi and General Studies will be conducted on July 29 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM, respectively. Paper 2 — General Studies will be conducted on July 30 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM whereas the optional subject examination will be conducted on July 31 from 2.00 Pm to 5.00 PM.

The BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim examination was held on December 27, 2020, and a re-exam was conducted on February 14. Candidates who qualified the prelims are eligible for the Main examination.

The recruitment is being done to fill a total of 733 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar state government.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.