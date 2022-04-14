Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Personal Assistant Grade-II (PA-II) under GA (P&T) Department. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from May 2 onwards.

The last date to apply is May 31 upto 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on May 31, 2022. Upper age relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST/PH candidates and government servant.

Educational Qualification: S/he have passed at least Higher Secondary (H.S+2) or equivalent examination from a recognised board/university with minimum 35% marks in average or s/he shall have passed Madhyamik examination with Stenography course from any ITI with 35% marks in Madhyamik. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Recruitment Fee

Applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL card holder/Physically Handicapped candidates.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Examination, Type Writing and Shorthand Writing and Transcription, and Main Examination.

