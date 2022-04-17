UPJEE 2022 registration deadline deferred till April 30; here’s apply link
JEECUP has postponed the application deadline for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the application deadline for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022. Interested candidates will now be able to apply for UPJEE 2022 on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in till April 30, 2022.
Earlier, the application deadline was April 17. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2022.
Application Fee
General/OBC: Rs 300 per application form + bank charges.
SC/ST: Rs 200 per application form + bank charges.
Steps to apply for UPJEE 2022
- Visit official website jeecup.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply for JEECUP 2022 (Group A, B-K, E1/E2)” and “Apply for JEECUP 2022 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety – Group L)”
- Now proceed with the registration process
- Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2022 (Group A, B-K, E1/E2)
Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2022 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety – Group L)
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.