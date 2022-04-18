Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card today for the Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB will conduct the APRO exam 2022 on April 24 (Sunday). The exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The admit card will be available for download from April 18 onwards.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 76 APRO posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Here’s RSMSSB APRO exam schedule notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB APRO admit card 2022: