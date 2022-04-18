Madhya Pradesh High Court has released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mphc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, in writing and signed by him or by E-mail to examcell (regexamhcjbp@mp.gov.in) to the Principal Registrar (Exams) High Court of M.P., Jabalpur, within 07 days from the date of uploading/publication of the proposed Model Answers/Key, reads the notification.

Candidates should mention their Name and Application number, along with self attested photo copies of source document(s)/proof, on the basis of which he/she has submitted the objection/clarification.

The exam was conducted on April 17, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Proposed Model Answer Key along-with question paper, notification regarding online exam to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant in High Court of M.P. year-2021 held on 17.04.2022 and format of objection” The answer key will appear on the screen Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the provisional answer key.

