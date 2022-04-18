Anna University has extended the deadline for online registration for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2022. Candidates can apply at the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 will be conducted on May 14 (M.C.A and M.B.A) and 15 (M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan.).

TANCET exam is conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree progammes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan.

The exam fee for each programme of TANCET 2022 is Rs 400 for SC/SCA/ST candidates (belonging to TN) and Rs 800 for others.

TANCET 2022 exam schedule:

Masters in Computer Application (MCA): May 15 (Saturday) from 10.00 AM To 12.00 noon.



May 15 (Saturday) from 10.00 AM To 12.00 noon. Masters in Business Administration (MBA): May 15 (Saturday) from 2.30 to 4.30 PM.



May 15 (Saturday) from 2.30 to 4.30 PM. M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M. Planning: May 15 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM To 12.00 noon.

Steps to apply TANCET 2022: