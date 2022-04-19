Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the post of Junior Clerk will be held from May 18 to June 5 and for Personal Assistant from April 24 to May 18.

Steps to download DSSSB admit card 2022:

Visit official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the admit card link for the POST CODE 17/21 and 13/20 Select ‘Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’ and enter Tier-1 Exam Roll No, select post and click the generate button The DSSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download DSSSB admit card 2022.