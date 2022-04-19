DSSSB admit card 2022 released for Jr Clerk, Personal Assistant exams
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the posts of Junior Clerk and Personal Assistant. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The DSSSB Second Tier PET/Skill Test for the post of Junior Clerk will be held from May 18 to June 5 and for Personal Assistant from April 24 to May 18.
Steps to download DSSSB admit card 2022:
- Visit official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link for the POST CODE 17/21 and 13/20
- Select ‘Second Tier PET/ Skill Test/Online Exam’ and enter Tier-1 Exam Roll No, select post and click the generate button
- The DSSSB admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.