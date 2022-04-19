The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the answer key of the exam for the post of Accountant in the state Housing & Urban Development. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC Accountant recruitment exam was held on April 17 (Sunday) at Patiala from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The question paper of Set A, B, C, D and the answer key of Set A, B, C, D of the competitive examination has been uploaded on the portal.

Candidates may submit their objections if any, online from the link available on the web page of the respective posts to the answer key, for consideration by the Commission. The link is open and will close at 11.59 PM on April 21.

Steps to download PPSC Accountant answer key 2022:

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in Click on the answer key notice under Announcements section Click on the answer key link The PPSC Accountant answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8 vacancies of Accountant in the state Housing & Urban Development.