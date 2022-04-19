Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the mains examination can fill up the DAF II by April 28 upto 6.00 PM at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IFS Main 2021 was held from February 27 to March 6 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination 2021.

Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be commenced shortly and will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069, reads the notice.

A candidate shall be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences of Zones/Cadres in the online Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), before the commencement of Personality Test (Interview) of the examination.

The applicants are also required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, and others. More details in the notification below:

Steps to fill the UPSC IFS Main DAF-II:

Visit the official website upsconline.in Go to “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on IFS Main DAF II link Click on the login link, enter Roll No and Password to login Proceed with filling the DAF-II and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

