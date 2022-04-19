The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) ha started the application correction process for the post of Assistant Town Planning Supervisor today, April 19. Candidates can make changes to their application forms till April 25 by logging in at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The applicants are required to send their application form through post till May 5, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 107 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to make changes to the application form

Visit the official website www.bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Login to the application portal Make changes and submit the form Take a printout

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the provisional answer key for the post of 2019 Assistant Engineer – Electrical, Civil and Mechanical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination.

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, by post to BPSC’s office till April 25 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 147 AE posts in different government departments. BPSC conducted the application process in March 2019.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.