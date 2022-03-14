Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to 107 vacancies for the post of Assistant Town Planning Supervisor. Candidates will be able to apply on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from March 15 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies till April 6, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 107 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Planning/ Post Graduate Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS (Specialization in Urban and Regional Studies)/ Master in Planning/ Master in Town Planning/ Master in Regional Planning/ Master in Urban Planning/ Master in City Planning/ Master in Country Planning or equivalent qualification from a recognized University.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category/ other state candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD and Female (all category).

Direct link to the recruitment notification 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.