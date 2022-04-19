Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB will conduct the APRO exam 2022 on April 24 (Sunday). The exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 12 noon.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up a total of 76 APRO posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Here’s RSMSSB APRO exam schedule notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB APRO admit card 2022: