The Bank of Maharashtra has declared the result of the General Officer recruitment exam 2022. The GO exam 2022 was held on March 12 in a computer-based mode. Candidates who took the BOM GO exam can check and download the result from the official website bankofmaharashtra.in.

A total 4,488 candidates appeared for the BOM GO exam 2022. The bank has released the marks of each candidate on the rank list. Of these, 1,748 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round. The roll number and registration number of the shortlisted candidates are mentioned in the merit list.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 500 vacancies, of which 400 vacancies are for Generalist Officer Scale-II posts and 100 for Generalist Officer Scale-III posts.

The candidates eligible for an interview will be called in due course for the interview through video conference at the Zonal Office of the bank. Such candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the official website.

Steps to check Bank of Maharashtra GO result 2022:

Visit official website bankofmaharashtra.in Go to ‘Careers’ tab — ‘Recruitment Process’ — ‘Current Openings’ Click on the result link under General Officers in Scale II & III The GO result will appear on screen Download and check using roll number.

Here’s direct link to check Bank of Maharashtra GO result 2022.