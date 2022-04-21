Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of May and June 2022 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

“The following schedule of recruitment examinations to be conducted during the month of May and June-2022. Candidates are advised to visit the Website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.

The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.

OSSC calendar for May-June 2022

Name of post Type of Exam Tentative date of exam
Jr Stenographer-2021 Shorthand & Transcription Test 02.05.2022  
Field assistant -2019  Main written exam 07.05.2022 
Soil Conservation Extension Worker 2019 Certificate verification  10.05.2022 to 13.05.2022
Laboratory Assistant-Cum-Store Keeper-2018 Certificate verification  17.05.2022 to 20.05.2022
Junior Clerk-2019  Main written exam 22.05.2022 to 23.05.2022 
Amin 2016  Physical Test 03.06.2022 onwards
Asst. Training Officer-2016  Viva-voce Test 04.06.2022 onwards
Jr Steno 2017  Certificate verification  06.06.2022
Asst. Curator & Conservator-2017  Computer skill test 07.06.2022
Jr Steno 2016  Computer skill test 16.06.2022 to 18.06.2022