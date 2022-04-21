OSSC exam calendar for May and June 2022 released
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of May and June 2022 for various posts.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of May and June 2022 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.
“The following schedule of recruitment examinations to be conducted during the month of May and June-2022. Candidates are advised to visit the Website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.
The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.
OSSC calendar for May-June 2022
|Name of post
|Type of Exam
|Tentative date of exam
|Jr Stenographer-2021
|Shorthand & Transcription Test
|02.05.2022
|Field assistant -2019
|Main written exam
|07.05.2022
|Soil Conservation Extension Worker 2019
|Certificate verification
|10.05.2022 to 13.05.2022
|Laboratory Assistant-Cum-Store Keeper-2018
|Certificate verification
|17.05.2022 to 20.05.2022
|Junior Clerk-2019
|Main written exam
|22.05.2022 to 23.05.2022
|Amin 2016
|Physical Test
|03.06.2022 onwards
|Asst. Training Officer-2016
|Viva-voce Test
|04.06.2022 onwards
|Jr Steno 2017
|Certificate verification
|06.06.2022
|Asst. Curator & Conservator-2017
|Computer skill test
|07.06.2022
|Jr Steno 2016
|Computer skill test
|16.06.2022 to 18.06.2022