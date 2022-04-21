Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the hall ticket for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2022. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website tbjee.nic.in.

The TJEE 2022 exam will be conducted on April 27 in various shifts — Physics & Chemistry (11.00 AM to 12.30 PM), Biology (1.30 PM to 2.15 PM) and Mathematics (2.45 PM to 3.30 PM). The examination will be conducted at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

Steps to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website tbjee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for TJEE-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all four subjects, reads the notice.

