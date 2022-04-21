The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022 has been deferred to August. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 11 to 16 for PCM Group and June 17 to 23 for PCB Group.

The decision to postpone the examination has been taken due to JEE and NEET exams said Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Uday Samant.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Due to JEE and NEET exams, CET exam will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon.”

JEE आणि NEET परीक्षांच्या मुळे CET परीक्षा ऑगस्ट पहिल्या आठवड्यात होईल.. तारखा लवकरच जाहीर करू. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) April 21, 2022

MHT-CET-2022 will be conducted for admission to UG Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2022-23.

The registration for MHT CET 2022 is underway. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org till April 23 with additional late fee of Rs 500 for all categories.

Steps to register for MHT CET 2022

Visit the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “New Registration” Read the information, accept and proceed Fill in the required details and register Once registered, log in to the portal and fill the application form Pay the fee, submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register MHT CET 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.