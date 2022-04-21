Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the written examination schedule for the post of Sub Inspector of Police (Taluk and AR) 2022. The exam will be conducted on June 25th and 26th.

Candidates can download the schedule from the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Here’s the official notice.

Exam schedule DATE TIME SUBJECT CATEGORY June 25 10.00 AM to 11.40 AM Tamil Language Eligibility Test Open and Departmental Candidates 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM Main Written Examination Open Candidates June 26 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM Main Written Examination Departmental Candidates

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts. The pay scale is Rs 36900 -116600.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.