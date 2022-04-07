Today is the last day to apply for recruitment to various posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) 2022 advertised by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The TNUSRB SI written exam 2022 will be conducted in the month of June 2022. The exact date will be announced later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 444 vacancies, of which 399 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) posts. The pay scale is Rs 36900 -116600.

Direct link to the TNUSRB SI recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20-30 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit relaxation is given to certain reserved categories.

Educational qualification: The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s Degree obtained from an Institution / University recognized by University Grants Commission / Government in 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2/3 pattern in case of Diploma courses. However, candidates who have obtained Bachelor’s degree through Open Universities without going through above pattern will not be eligible.

Exam Fee

The candidates will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 500.

Step to apply for TNUSRB SI recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” under Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022 Register and proceed with application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TNUSRB SI vacancy 2022.