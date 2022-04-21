Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the document verification/ interview schedule for 2019 Lower Subordinate Public Service or PCS examination. As per the notification, the DV will be held from May 11 to 26.

A total of 1861 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

The Combined Competitive Lower Subordinate exam is being conducted by UPSSSC to fill 672 vacancies. Candidates can check more details from the notification available in the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the exam schedule and syllabus for Anudeshak Main Exam 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2504 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their scorecard of Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021.

For more details, candidates are advise to visit the official website here.