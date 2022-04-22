The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee- Mechanical) exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC AE exam will be held on April 29 from 1.00 to 3.00 PM for vacancies at HPPCL under the Department of MPP & POWER, H.P. The reporting time for candidates is 12 noon.

“The e-Admit Card and instructions to the candidates have been uploaded on Commissions website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates have also been informed through SMS/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos. /e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application Form,” HPPSC said in its exam notice.

Here’s HPPSC AE exam notice.

Steps to download HPPSC AE admit card 2022:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card”

Key in your login details and submit

The HPPSC AE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download HPPSC AE admit card 2022.