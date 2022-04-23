Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Chemist, Assistant Geophysicist, Assistant Director and others. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsc.gov.in till May 12, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 67 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Chemist: 22

Assistant Geophysicist: 40

Assistant Director (Scientific C): 01

Senior Scientific Officer (Scientific B): 01

Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine): 01

Sub Divisional Engineer (Public Health): 02

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD category and women candidates are exempted from the payment of the fee, whereas candidates from Gen/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on the registration link for CAPF 2022 Complete registration, fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout

