The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit card today for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET February 2022 exam will be held on May 4 and 5. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM - 12.30 PM and 2.00 - 4.30 PM.

KTET is the state eligibility test to determine the eligibility of teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

Here’s KTET Feb 2022 exam notice.

Steps to download KTET hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Go to Candidate Login Enter the Application No and Application ID to login Click on the admit card link (when availbale) The KTET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.