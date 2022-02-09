The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the online registration process for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022 today, February 9. Eligible and interested candidates can register for the test on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in till February 16, 2022.

The date of admit card release and KTET 2021 examination will be announced later. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Applicants from general/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for KTET February 2022

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NEW REGISTRATION FEBRUARY 2022” Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.