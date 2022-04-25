West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the physical tests for the posts of Wireless Operator. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Wireless Operator will commence on and from April 30. Shortlisted candidates for PMT & PET can download the admit card on keying of their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.

Steps to check WBP Wireless Operator admit card 2022:



Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go the recruitment tab – “Recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator”

Click on the admit card link Enter Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth and submit The WB Police Wireless Operator admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WBP Wireless Operator admit card 2022.

WBPRB has notified 1251 vacancies for Wireless Operator in the West Bengal Police Telecommunications department. The WB Police Wireless Operator prelims 2021 was held on November 21 (Sunday) last year. The result was announced on April 21.