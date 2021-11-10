The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the preliminary exam for recruitment to the posts of Wireless Operator. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Wireless Operator prelim exam 2021 will be held on November 21 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1.30 PM.

Candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit cards at the allotted venues with proper and original proof of identity. Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as mentioned in the admit card for the examination and the Black Ballpoint pen.

WBPRB has notified 1251 vacancies for Wireless Operator in the West Bengal Police Telecommunications department.

Here’s WB Police Wireless Operator prelim exam 2021 schedule.

Steps to download WB Police admit card:

Visit official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ — ‘Get Details’ for Wireless Operator post

Click on the admit card link and select the post Enter 8-digit Application No and date of birth to login The WB Police Wireless Operator admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police admit card 2021.