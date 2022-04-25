The National Board of Examinations will release the admit card today for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 202 exam. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website nbe.edu.in.

The Board will conduct the NEET MDS 2022 exam on May 2 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. As per schedule, admit card will be available to download from April 25 onwards.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS is the eligibility-cum-ranking entrance exam for admission to various dental courses.

Here’s NEET MDS 2022 exam notice.

Steps to download NEET MDS admit card 2022:

Visit official website nbe.edu.in Go to ‘NEET MDS 2022’ – ‘Application Link’ – ‘Applicant Login’ Login using User Id and Password The NEET MDS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBE website and affix firmly their latest passport size colour photograph in the space provided on the admit card. The exact address and location of the test centres shall be indicated in the admit card.

The three-hour NEET-MDS exam will comprise of 240 Multiple Choices, single correct response questions in English language only. There shall be a 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.