The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conclude the online application process today for the NEET MDS 2022. Aspirants can register for the entrance exam at the official website nbe.edu.in. Edit window will open from April 1 to April 4, 2022.

The Board will conduct the NEET MDS 2022 exam on May 2, 2022, from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. Admit card will be available to download from April 25 onwards.

Here’s NEET MDS 2022 exam notice.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS is the eligibility-cum-ranking entrance exam for admission to various dental courses.

The Information Bulletin for the exam has already been uploaded on the portal. Candidates must refer to it for eligibility criteria, fee structure, scheme of examination and other details.

Here’s NEET MDS 2022 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate for admission to the MDS course must possess a recognized degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration. A compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognized dental college is also required.

Exam Fee

The exam fee of Rs 4425 has to be paid by General/OBC candidates and Rs 3245 for SC/ST/PWD online.

Steps to register for NEET MDS 2022:

Visit official website nbe.edu.in Go to ‘NEET MDS 2022’ – ‘Application Link’ Click on New Registration and complete registration to generate User ID and Password Login and fill application form, upload documents Choose exam city, pay fee and submit form Take a printout of the Filled Application Form with Transaction ID printed on it

Direct link to apply for NEET MDS 2022.