The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the MP Police Constable PET exam 2020. Candidates can check and download their admit card from the official website peb.mp.gov.in using their application number/ roll number and date of birth.

Candidates who have cleared the MP Police Constable exam conducted on January 8, 2022, are qualified to appear for the physical test. The result of the written exam was announced on March 25.

Details regarding PET exam date, reporting time, shift, venue, etc will be mentioned in the admit card.

Steps to download MP Police Constable admit card:

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2020 : Call Letter for Physical Proficiency Test”

Key in your login details and submit The MP Police admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 police constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD (General Duty) posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.