Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release hall ticket for the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest PET on April 30 at 11.00 AM. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The PET for Enforcement Sub Inspector and Range Officers of Forest will be conducted from May 13 to 16 and on May 12, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department and 43 vacancies of Range Officers of Forest.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Enforcement Sub Inspector and Range Officers of Forest admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.