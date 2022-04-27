Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till May 26.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from May 28 to 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants from unreserved category should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: B.V.Sc and A.H.Degree from a recognised university

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for the general category and Rs 500 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website jkpsc.nic.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ – ‘Job/ Online Application’ Click on the application link against the VAS posts Register and click on the apply link Fill application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.