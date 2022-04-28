The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts. As per the notification, Paper I (Computer Based Examination) will be conducted from July 5 to 22, 2022.

The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up tentatively 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 Havaldar in CBIC and CBN vacancies.

Scheme of SSC MTS, Havaldar exam

The SSC MTS and Havaldar examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.