All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is expected to release the admit card soon for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2022 session. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The INI CET July 2022 exam will be held on May 8 (Sunday) from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon in cities across India in computer-based test mode. As per schedule, the admit cards will be available for download from April 29. The exam will consist of objective type of questions of varying types.

About INI CET

INI-CET is a Combined Entrance Test (CET) for admission into postgraduate courses [MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh (6 yrs) and MDS] at Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely, AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru. The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission to July session in the same year and in November for admission starting January next year.