Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UP CATET) 2022 online registration deadline has been extended. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination till May 10 at the official website online.upcatetexam.org. The earlier deadline was April 30.

The UP CATET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 16 and 17, 2022. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from June 1. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Here’s UP CATET 2022 Information Brochure.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved, OBC and EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1250, whereas Rs 1050 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for UP CATET 2022:

Visit the official website online.upcatetexam.org On the homepage, click on “UP CATET 2022” registration link Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UP CATET 2022.