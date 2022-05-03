Rajasthan Police has released the exam centre district location for candidates registered for the Constable recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check their exam centre at the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment board will soon conduct the Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2022 from May 13 to 16 in two shifts every day. The exam centre list will contain the venue, exam time and shift for the candidate. The admit cards will be issued later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4588 Constable vacancies, of which 55 vacancies are for the Constable Driver Non TSP post, 717 for Constable General TSP, 65 for Constable Driver TSP, 3574 for Constable General Non TSP, 23 for Constable Band TSP, 154 for Constable Police Telecommunication.

Here’s Rajasthan Police Constable exam notice.

Steps to check Rajasthan Police Constable exam centre: