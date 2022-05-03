The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Intermediate and and Final exams May 2022 session. Candidates can download their admit cards through the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

The ICAI CA May 2022 exams for Intermediate and Final courses will be held between May 14 and 30. The tests will be held in two sessions: 2.00 to 5.00 PM and 2.00 to 4.00 PM for different papers.

Steps to apply for ICAI CA admit card 2022:

Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org Go to Login and sign in using Login ID and password Click on the admit card The ICAI CA admit cared will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

CA Intermediate course exam

Group 1: May 15, 18, 20, 22

May 15, 18, 20, 22 Group 2: May 24, 26, 28, 30

CA Final course exam

Group 1: May 14, 17, 19, 21

May 14, 17, 19, 21 Group 2: May 23, 25, 27, 29

Here’s ICAI CA May 2022 exam schedule.