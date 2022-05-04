CGPSC answer key 2022 released for Pracharya Verg, Scientific Officer, AD exams
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer keys for various exams held on May 1 and 2. Candidates can download and check the answer keys from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.
CGPSC conducted the Pracharya Verg 1 and Verg 2, Assistant Director - Resham, Scientific Officer and Assistant Director exams on May 1 and 2.
Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key through the official portal by May 10. A fee of Rs 50 is applicable per key challenge.
Steps to download CGPSC answer key 2022:
- Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on model answer key link for the posts
- Select the answer key for the relevant post
- The CGPSC answer key will appear on screen
- Download and check.