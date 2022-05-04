Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer keys for various exams held on May 1 and 2. Candidates can download and check the answer keys from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC conducted the Pracharya Verg 1 and Verg 2, Assistant Director - Resham, Scientific Officer and Assistant Director exams on May 1 and 2.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key through the official portal by May 10. A fee of Rs 50 is applicable per key challenge.

Steps to download CGPSC answer key 2022:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on model answer key link for the posts

Select the answer key for the relevant post The CGPSC answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

