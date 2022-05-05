Reserve Bank of India had released the admit cards for the upcoming RBI Assistant Manager exams 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Assistant Manager exam will be conducted on May 21. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6 posts of Assistant Manager – Rajbhasha and 3 of Assistant Manager – Protocol & Security.

The time and venue of examinations will be indicated in the admission letters. Candidates are advised to refer to the Information Handouts of the respective exam available on the official portal for more details on the exam.

Steps to download RBI admit card 2022:

Visit official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ – ‘Call letters’ Click on the admit card link for Assistant Manager exam

On the IBPS portal, enter Registration No / Roll No and date of birth to login The RBI admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download RBI Assistant Manager admit card 2022.

Selection process

Selection will be through written examination and interview.