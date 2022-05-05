Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 was conducted by the Commission on January 28, 29 and February 2 at different centres all over the country. The result was announced on April 27.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 05.05.2022 (04:00PM) to 04.06.2022 (04:00PM),” the notice said.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key: