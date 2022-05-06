The Consortium of National Law Universities will soon conclude the online application process for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2022. Candidates can apply online at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT-2022 will be held on June 19 (Sunday), between 2.00 to 4.00 PM for both UG and PG programmes.

Here’s CLAT 2022 exam date notice.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions. A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in the LLB course and 742 seats in the LLM course.

Eligibility

Candidates qualifying Class 12 or appearing in the board examination will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG, and students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM. Candidates are required to score 45% marks or its equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. For SC and ST candidates, the required mark is 40%.

For LLM admission through CLAT 2021 PG, candidates are required to have an LLB degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade. A 5% relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

Application fee

The online application fee for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates is Rs 4,000 and for SC/ST/BPL category candidates is Rs 3,500.

Information regarding the details of intake, reservation policies and the courses offered along with the fee structures of various participating National Law Universities will be available in the Information Brochure which can be accessed from the CLAT official website. The candidates are, therefore, advised to thoroughly go through the rules, policies and the fee structure of the participating NLUs before filling in the application form for UG courses.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2022:

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on “CLAT 2022” registration link Register yourself and proceed with application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for CLAT 2022.