The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the answer key of the WBJEE 2022 exam. Candidates check and download the answer key from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2022 examination was conducted on April 30, 2022 in an OMR-based mode. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Maths) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry).

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key till May 8 through the interface provided on the official website. A fee of Rs 500 per question will be charged.

Here’s WBJEE 2022 answer key notice.

Steps to download WBJEE 2022 answer key:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2022 answer key link Key in your login details and submit The WBJEE answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to WBJEE answer key 2022.