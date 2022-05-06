Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual calendar for the examinations scheduled in the year 2023. The schedule is available to check and download on Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

“The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant,” the UPSC notice says.

As per the releases calendar, UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be conducted on May 28, 2023, the notification for which will be out on February 1 next year. The CSE Main exam is scheduled for September 15.

CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2023 exam will take place on March 12 while the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 will be on July 16, 2023.

The NDA and NA Examination (I), 2023 and CDS Examination (I), 2023 are scheduled to be held on April 16, 2023. The ISS and IES exam will be held on June 23, 2023 while the Central Armed Police Force exam will be on August 6.

Candidates may check more information in the notification below.

Here’s UPSC annual calendar 2023.