Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022. Interested candidates can register for the examination on the official website upsconline.nic.in till 6.00 PM. The online applications can be withdrawn from May 4 to 10 till 6.00 PM.

The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2022 will be conducted from June 24, 2022. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

Here’s UPSC IES/ISS 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-30 years.

Educational Qualification:

IES: Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics.

ISS: Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject OR a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.

Selection Procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, except female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC IES/ISS 2022:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on the registration links (Part-I) available against IES/ISS Read the instructions and proceed to register Fill up the details, pay the fee and upload the required documents Log in and proceed with Part-II registration Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IES/ISS 2022.